Alice May Hall

QUEENSBURY — Alice May Hall, 84, a lifelong resident of Queensbury, joined her late husband, Richard Hall on Christmas morning with her children by her side.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

For more information, the family would like you to visit the full obituary at www.sbfuneralhome.com.