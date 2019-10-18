GLENS FALLS — Alice Allen VanGuilder Allen, 72, of Glens Falls, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Memorial donations may be sent to the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or the Domestic Violence Hotline, PO Box 161810, Austin, TX 78716.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
