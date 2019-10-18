{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Alice Allen VanGuilder Allen, 72, of Glens Falls, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be sent to the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or the Domestic Violence Hotline, PO Box 161810, Austin, TX 78716.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

