Alfred “Al” Stewart

Alfred “Al” Stewart, 87, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Burial will take place in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle. To read a full obituary, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.