Alexandra Opran

GLENS FALLS—Alexandra Opran, 94, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 with her close friends by her side.

Survivors include one son, Jack Straker of NJ and many close and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. George Orthodox Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803

For those who wish, on-line donations may be made to the son by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.