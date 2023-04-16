Alexandra Opran
GLENS FALLS—Alexandra Opran, 94, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 with her close friends by her side.
Survivors include one son, Jack Straker of NJ and many close and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at St. George Orthodox Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803
For those who wish, on-line donations may be made to the son by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.