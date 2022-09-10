July 17, 1930—Sept. 6, 2022

TICONDEROGA — Dean F. Deso, 92, of Ticonderoga, NY, beloved father, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA, after a series of health issues.

He was born on July 17, 1930 in Peru, NY, the youngest son of Harold and Irene C. (Bailey) Deso.

Dean proudly served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1951 to 1956 and was stationed in New York and Massachusetts.

He married Gertrude Demar on May 22, 1954. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before Gertrude’s passing in 2013.

He leaves his two daughters: Beverly Deso of Saranac Lake, NY and Mary Deso of Pittsfield, MA with whom he shared a home while he was receiving medical treatment. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his three brothers, Vernon, William and Donald; his wife Gertrude on Aug. 11, 201 and his son William “Bill” Deso on June 28, 2019. He was the last of his generation on both sides of the family.

Dean enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, listening to country music, doing word search puzzles, building jigsaw puzzles and “puttering” in the yard. He was very social and loved talking with friends and neighbors and enjoyed lunches at Subway.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, NY.

His daughters wish to thank the staff at Berkshire Medical Center and affiliated medical practices who provided the expert care that helped us manage his health conditions. We especially want to thank Tom Rock, Jon Lanfair, Patty Gero and Luis Ludzaca without whom we could not kept Dean at home with Mary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dean’s memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Herewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017 or the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or High Peaks Hospice, 12 Tom Phelps Lane, Mineville, NY 12956.

