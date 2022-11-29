SCHROON LAKE — With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dawson James DeZalia, 19, our beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend, went to join his Nana and Papa (Barbara and Samuel Venner), Uncle Rog (Roger Belleville) and nephew Brayden James in Heaven on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Dawson was a resident of Schroon Lake, NY, and a member of the SLCS graduating Class of 2021. During his high school career, Dawson excelled on the SLCS archery team where he competed at a national level for 3 years (but qualified for 4 years) in Louisville, Kentucky. Dawson was a 4-time top ten finisher in New York state and set a SLCS record in 2020 with a 293/300 at the Schroon Lake Adirondack Open. Dawson’s love for machines led him to the natural resources management program at the CV-Tec Mineville campus.

Those who knew Dawson knew him for his radiating smile and ability to light up any room! We remember Dawson for his wild free spirit and his love for the outdoors! Dawson was an avid sportsman whether he was in the woods chasin’ tail, out on the hard water hookin’ lakers, or rippin’ up the trails with those closest to him. Dawson will forever be remembered for some of his favorite sayings, “Yah Baud!” “Send It!” and “Yutt!”

Dawson will be greatly missed by his parents, Craig and Valeri DeZalia; his siblings: Christy DeZalia and her children: Gabryelle and Landyn of Paradox, NY, Cara (Justin) Gaddor and their son, Jayce of Port Henry, NY, Derek DeZalia of Schroon Lake, NY, and his “Gregga” Virginia DeZalia-Kugler of North Hudson, NY.

Dawson was loved and adored by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dawson had a special bond with his cousins Naomi Smith and Katherine Bowen of Schroon Lake and his best friend Owen Anauo since they were able to walk and run around ruling the world in diapers! Dawson was welcomed as a friend and family to many.

Dawson James, you will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts ... until we meet again!

For those wishing to pay Dawson and the family respects, services will be held at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Rt. 9 Schroon Lake, NY on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Calling hours for the family are reserved from 12-1 p.m. and for the public to gather from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you sponsor a child or family in need this holiday season through an organization of your choice. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.