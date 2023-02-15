May 12, 1957—Feb. 10, 2023

FORT EDWARD/SALEM — Dawn Marie (Suddard) Wadsworth Wade, 65, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 12, 1957, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Robert and Maisie Ruth (Gifford) Suddard.

Dawn worked for over 25 years at SCA Paper in South Glens Falls as a converter.

She enjoyed going fishing, camping, long country rides to get a submarine or lobster roll with Steven. Dawn loved the Amish culture and especially their bread, pies and donuts that she would travel around Washington County to get. She was able to enjoy a trip down to Intercourse, PA to see the Amish country. Dawn and Steven would never miss a chance to go to the cemetery to place flowers on their loved one’s grave. They enjoyed going to all the state fairs, county fairs and carnivals together. Dawn enjoyed her trips to Cumberland Farms to get scratch off tickets. She had a special love for her dogs, Mario and Playful.

In addition to her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her sister, Holly Wadsworth; her nieces, Angela Marie Kamburelis and Pamela Howe; her father and mother-in-law, Joel and Pauline Wade; her brothers-in-law: Joel and Billy Wade.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 43 years, Steven Wade; her nephew that was a like a son to her, Caleb Wadsworth; her siblings: Deborah (Darrell) MacDonald, Laurie Johnson, Lisa (Jeff) Johnson; her sisters-in-law: Penny (Bob) Pecue, Donna Dickinson, and Ann (John) Davis; her brother-in-law, Joseph Wadsworth; her niece and goddaughter, Melissa Collins; her nieces and nephews: Brittany Howe, Tanya Forbes, Jeffrey and Jeremy Johnson, Matt and Michael Johnson, Jimmy Kamburelis, and Kenny Wadsworth; and several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.

Dawn will be missed by many and always be remembered for strength and stubbornness. She fought so hard to be here with all of us and deserved so much more. She will be with us always and forever and when we see butterflies, we will know she is there.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the memorial service there will be a Celebration of Life at Fort Ann Fire House, 11289 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Dawn’s memory can be made to Renal Dialysis Unit, Dialysis Clinic, Inc., 3 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and all the patients that became her friends at the Dialysis Clinic in Glens Falls. They would also like to thank her special cousin and nurse, Marina for her care during her stay at Washington Center.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.