Aug. 26, 1954—Feb. 21, 2023
QUEENSBURY — Dawn Sweet, a lifelong resident of the area, died suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital after being stricken. She was 68.
Born in Glens Falls on Aug. 26, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Thomson) Sweet.
Dawn recently worked for NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) as a lobbyist. She primarily worked as an advocate for small businesses in the area. Although Dawn had retired in 2016 from NFIB, she resumed her career with them in 2022, and was working at the time of her death.
Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, walking her dog, hiking, kayaking, and the outdoors in general.
Survivors include three daughters: Danna Tougas of Queensbury, and Amber Carpenter and Maria Murphy both of South Glens Falls; a son, Donny Singleton of South Glens Falls; seven siblings: Keith, Gary, Jaimie, Lawrence, Michael, Linda, and Alicia; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sisters: Christine Mayer in January 2021, and Sandra Lawrence in December 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. at Craft on Nine, 7 South St., Glens Falls.
Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.
