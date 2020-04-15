× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 17, 1957 — April 13, 2020

POTTERSVILLE — Dawn A. Morrisey, 62, of Olmstedville Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 17, 1957 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of Gary and Ruth (Zimmerman) Newman of Roswell, New Mexico.

She began her education in the last class to attend the school in Tahawus in 1963 and graduated from Newcomb Central School in 1976.

Dawn loved the Adirondack Mountains and the great outdoors. Whether riding her motorcycle or kayaking, she was in her element in mother nature.

She married the love of her life, Willie Morrisey in 2007, following the “20 years before marriage” plan, with Willie only making it seven years.

She was predeceased by a brother, Kurt Newman and a sister, DJ Newman.