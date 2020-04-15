Sept. 17, 1957 — April 13, 2020
POTTERSVILLE — Dawn A. Morrisey, 62, of Olmstedville Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 17, 1957 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of Gary and Ruth (Zimmerman) Newman of Roswell, New Mexico.
She began her education in the last class to attend the school in Tahawus in 1963 and graduated from Newcomb Central School in 1976.
Dawn loved the Adirondack Mountains and the great outdoors. Whether riding her motorcycle or kayaking, she was in her element in mother nature.
She married the love of her life, Willie Morrisey in 2007, following the “20 years before marriage” plan, with Willie only making it seven years.
She was predeceased by a brother, Kurt Newman and a sister, DJ Newman.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Willie Morrisey of Pottersville; her children, Charly Wojtysiak and her husband, Joseph, of Bath, Maine, Thomas Williams and his wife, Nicole, of Queensbury, Leo Williams and his fiancé, Christine, of Olmstedville; her stepchildren, John Williams (April) of Olmstedville, Jennifer Smith and her companion, Gordie, of North Creek; her grandchildren, Bailey and Thomas Williams of Queensbury; her siblings, Penny (Val) Semeiks, Victoria (David) Richards, Marci Cobb and Jon Newman; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Dawn’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of her family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Dawn’s memory to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
