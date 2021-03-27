Nov. 9, 1933—Mar. 25, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALL—Dawn A. Kennedy, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Glens Falls Center Nursing Home. Born on November 9, 1933, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn May (LaVoy) Kennedy.

She attended South Glens Falls School. Dawn treasured her time at Goodnow Flow with her family and friends. Dawn was a member of the Goodnow Flow Association. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, baking and going to hockey games. Dawn especially loved spending time with her family, they meant the world to her.

For many years, Dawn worked at the Joy Store in South Glens Falls and retiring as the Retail Manager.

In addition to her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her brother, William Kennedy; her sisters: Valda Kennedy and Kathleen Wright; brother-in-law, Robert Humphries; her nephew-in-law, Don Amell; her great nephew, Staff Sgt. Jesse Amell.

Left to cherish her memory include her sisters: Mildred Humphries and Mary Trombley; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

At Dawn’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.