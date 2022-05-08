April 20, 1944—April 2, 2022

David Wilson Clark, Jr. went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2022.

He was born on April 20, 1944 in Glens Falls, NY where he grew up, and attended Glens Falls High School as a star athlete. He graduated from SUNY Albany College with a degree in business. He married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn M. Girard, and worked in management for CIBA-GEIGY CORP until retiring and moving to Florida.

He is survived by his five children: Andrea L. Collins (Shane); David W. Clark III (Janine); Frank J. Clark (Ashley); Sara B. Clark (Marcellus); Jonathan M. Clark (Natasha); 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother Micheal Clark.

He was followed to Heaven by his ex-wife JoAnn M. (Girard) Clark, April 2, 2022. He is preceded into eternal life by his mother Margret (Choppa) Clark, father; David Wilson Clark, Sr. and brother Matthew Clark.

Dave was a great snook fisherman, connoisseur of the finest bourbons, avid poker player, biggest tipper in town, and lover of the most “deeelicous ceegars.” He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and solving the world’s problems over a bourbon.

He will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a private ceremony in April 2023.

Your sharp wit, sense of humor, geezer “G” signs, pig farm showdowns, bourbon pulls, claw holds, big bear hugs and super secret generous spirit will be greatly missed. Until we meet again! We love you Dad/Papa!!

He would not object to a donation to St Jude Children’s Hospital in his name. “The only place that spends your money right!” David Clark: the greatest Papa a squirt could have!