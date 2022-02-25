May 25, 1938—Feb. 23, 2022

ARGYLE — David William Lufkin, 83, proud lifelong resident of Argyle, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by loving family.

He was born on May 25, 1938, on Mt. Rascal in Argyle to his late parents Lester and Mary “Busy” (Williamson) Lufkin. He graduated from Argyle Central School, Class of 1957. He liked to reminisce about their champion basketball team of that year.

Dave is survived by his “Bride” of over 60 years, Cecelia (Ives) Lufkin, whom he married on Aug. 27, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. Together they raised five children on the family farm.

He was a true farmer his entire life. He raised chickens as a young boy, and over many years built up his dairy farm on Kinney Road. After selling his dairy cows, he enjoyed his “retirement” job at the Fullerton Farm in Argyle which he enjoyed very much.

Foremost, Dave loved his family!! He loved all gatherings, reunions, car rides, and sporting events that his grandchildren were involved in. In his later years, he enjoyed riding around town, spending time with his friends, visiting at Stewart’s and also Monday mornings at the Firehouse.

Dave is also survived by his children and spouses who will cherish his memory: Patricia and her husband Sherm Hammond, Jill and her husband Sean Healey, Joe and his wife Beth Lufkin, and Amy and her husband Mark Kingsley, all of Argyle. He was a proud grandpa to: Janet Hammond Townsend (Will), Sherm (Lyndsie) and Scott (Kailynn) Hammond, Chris and Kyle (Gabbi) Seeley, Amanda Cordiale (Tom), Joey (Miranda), Kobe and Peyton Lufkin, Lillianna, Lucas and Lacy Kingsley. He was great-grandpa to: Celia, Chloe, and Silas Townsend, Asher Hammond, Parker and Carson Hammond, Chris, Jr. and Carter Seeley, Nolan Siskavich, Nadalie and Jaxton Pollock. Dave was also survived by his sisters: Ruby Komarony and Jean Lufkin; and sister-in-law, Sandra Lufkin; also, brothers-in-law: Lawrence “Duke” (Sue), Mark (Sue), Peter (Pat) Ives; and his sisters-in-law: Helena Ives Boucher (John) and Natalie Ives; as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his in-laws Lawrence and Goldie Ives; his son David “Davey” Lufkin, Jr.; his brothers Carl and Harold (Carol) Lufkin; his brother-in-law Daniel Komarony and many treasured friends.

At Dave’’ request, there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be sent to the The Carl Lufkin Pull for a Cure (c/o Scott Lufkin), 136 County Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809, J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, PO Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809 or The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.