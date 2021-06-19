CLEVELAND, TN — David Walter Wicks, 62, of Cleveland, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Dave was born in Glens Falls, NY to the late, Walter and Deniece Wicks. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Wicks and brother, Dana Wicks.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cindy Wicks; children: Caitlin (Shane) Patterson, Andrew (Martha) Wicks; Papa’s “Wee Irish Lads”: Rhett and Bennett Patterson; brother, Dale Wicks; sister-in-law, Terry (Jon) Herwerth; several nieces and nephews; and many beloved family and friends.

He was an employee at Blue Cross for almost 30 years and currently served as a Director. Dave was a member at Christway Community Church. He loved Jesus and loved being involved in the church, whether that was through missions or in other aspects of church life. He enjoyed being active, playing golf and tennis. Dave loved to travel with his family, but his favorite thing was simply spending time with them.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21 2021 at Christway Community Church, 6201 Mountain View Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363.

A memorial service will follow at the church at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 with Pastor John Waters officiating.