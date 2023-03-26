David W. White, Jr.

July 18, 1949 - March 15, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Proud of being a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, David peacefully passed away following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was very content to spend the rest of his remaining days in the comfort and warmth of his home. He was the son of the late David White, Sr., and Alice (Hamelin) White, of Glens Falls.

David was a gifted athlete during his Glens Falls high school years, excelling in football, basketball, track, and golf. He continued his education at Franklin College in Indiana before proudly serving our country in the U.S. Army while stationed in Vietnam.

On March 21, 1981, he wed Linda Herbold and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage. David greatly valued his family life and there was nothing more important to him than being a dad to his children, Kate, and David White III. He also felt blessed when spending time with his wonderful grandchildren.

For 25 years, David AKA Whitey, managed the Algonquin Restaurant in Bolton Landing. His time with his Algonquin family is some of his most cherished memories. He most recently managed, and retired from, Bare Bones Furniture in Glens Falls.

David was interested in all sports and athletic events, and he remained an avid golfer throughout his life. He enjoyed going out to eat and having conversation with anyone and everyone. He was good, kind, sincere and was as humble as they come. David will forever be missed by those lucky enough to have known him.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his youngest sister, Karen Eldred; his brother-in-law, William Brownell; and father-in-law, Harry Herbold. Survivors include his loving wife, Linda of Glens Falls; his daughter, Kate White (Shannon LeBlanc); and grandson, Hudson White of Nashua, NH; his son, David White III of Glens Falls; his granddaughters: Claire and Charley White of Glens Falls; and their mother, Kim Cass of Queensbury; his sister, Mary Brownell; his brother, Jim White and sister-in-law Nancy; his mother-in-law, Annabelle Herbold; sister-in-law, Laura Flower; sister-in-law, Nancy Austin (Joe); brother-in-law, Tom Herbold (Janet); sister-in-law, Sue Nolan (Miles); and brother-in-law, Paul Herbold (Suzan); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The White family extends its sincere appreciation for outstanding medical attention and kindness from the Stratton VA Hospital in Albany, NY. All our gratitude to Doctors Kim, Lupinetti, and Roy. A special thank you to Dr. George Knapp for his continued support during these challenging times.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of David's Life at Sunnyside Par 3, 170 Sunnyside Road, Queensbury, NY 12804, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from noon to 3 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share words of remembrance at 2 p.m.

Those wishing to remember and honor David in a special way, donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Glens Falls Grandstander's Booster Club, Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.