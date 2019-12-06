May 30, 1929 — Nov. 29, 2019
QUEENSBURY — David W. O’Brien, 90, residing at Warren Center, previously of Lynnfield Drive, Queensbury, went into the arms of the Lord Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born May 30, 1929 in St. Stephens, New Brunswick, Canada, he married Dorothy Didsbury of Trenton, Nova Scotia, Canada on June 30, 1948. They immigrated to the United States in the early 50’s and lived in South Meriden, Connecticut for over 40 years. David retired from American Cyanamid in Wallingford, Connecticut after 35 years of service. David and Dot then moved to Queensbury, to be near their children. David loved hunting, fishing, and his yearly trips to Nova Scotia for family vacations and hunting. He passed down those loves to his son, Jim and grandsons, James and Clinton. He was a devoted husband for 71 years to his wife, Dot whom he called “Precious.” As an only child, Dot’s large family became his and David loved the good time they all had together, especially with his brother-in-law, Ronny. David was a kind and gentle soul who had a wicked sense of humor, which the staff at Warren Center remarked, will be sorely missed. For many years, David and Dot looked forward to Saturday night dinners at Jim’s home with their children, Theresa and Michael, and the rousing card games that were played after their meal.
David was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Freda (Weir) O’Brien; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, all of Canada.
Besides his wife, Dorothy, David is survived by his children, Theresa (Vinny) Fischer of Fort Edward, Michael of North Ft. Meyers, Florida (formerly of Queensbury) and James of Queensbury; grandchildren, Kathy (Brian) Bernola, David (Dana) Noyes, Clinton (Elizabeth) O’Brien, all of Connecticut, Erin O’Brien of Delmar and James (Hayley Correia) of Queensbury; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Ronny, Irene and Margaret of Nova Scotia and all their families.
No services are scheduled and burial with be private and at the convenience of the family.
