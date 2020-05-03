× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Oct. 1, 1961 — April 29, 2020

KINGSBURY — The family of David W. Manley is broken hearted to announce that he passed away at home on April 29, 2020, 27 days after the death of his father, David C. Manley.

Born on Oct. 1, 1961 in Glens Falls, David was the son of the late David C. Manley and his mother, Jo Manley.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1981 and from the University of North Texas in 1986.

David worked for Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls.

He loved running, working outside, hiking with his dog, Shelby and building rock walls. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys.

Besides his father, David C. Manley, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Elias “Bud” and Doris “Dot” Manley and Shelby “Tot” and Inez McDaniel; and many aunts and uncles.