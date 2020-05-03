Oct. 1, 1961 — April 29, 2020
KINGSBURY — The family of David W. Manley is broken hearted to announce that he passed away at home on April 29, 2020, 27 days after the death of his father, David C. Manley.
Born on Oct. 1, 1961 in Glens Falls, David was the son of the late David C. Manley and his mother, Jo Manley.
He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1981 and from the University of North Texas in 1986.
David worked for Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls.
He loved running, working outside, hiking with his dog, Shelby and building rock walls. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys.
Besides his father, David C. Manley, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Elias “Bud” and Doris “Dot” Manley and Shelby “Tot” and Inez McDaniel; and many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his mother, Jo Manley of Hudson Falls; his siblings, Stephen and Lisa Manley of Bonaire, Georgia and Donna Riley and Peter Sheeran of Hartford; his nieces and nephews, Rebecca Allen, Kyle Manley, Quinn Manley and Meg Gallagher and Victoria Manley; his aunt, Mitzi “Mimi” Robinson; plus many dear friends, including Sharon Sykes; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services for David will be held at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
