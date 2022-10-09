Sept. 21, 1955—Oct. 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Devoted husband, son, father, brother and best friend, David T. Dickinson, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home.

Born Sept. 21, 1955, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Robert L. Dickinson, Sr. and Mildred “Vicky” (Pratt) Dickinson. He attended Fort Edward School and went on to be a jack of all trades, but mainly worked in construction.

Some of David’s enjoyments in life were music, fishing, hunting, camping, the history of local logging, and playing with the West Enders. He especially loved watching westerns. He really liked singing and playing in bands, especially at Grumbellies where he spent a lot of time hanging out with friends.

Dave was predeceased by his mother, Mildred “Vicky” and stepfather, Stanley Richard Pratt, Sr.; his father, Robert L. Dickinson, Sr.; stepsons, Shannon R. Kelly and Patrick L. Kelly; brother, Richard Keith Pratt; and several aunts and uncles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 44 years, April Dickinson of Queensbury; son, William Dickinson and his wife Erika of Williamstown, VT; daughter, Aprilann “Sissy” North and her companion, Dennis Duff of Queensbury; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Edward Ladd, Miranda Kelly, Shane Kelly, Nathaniel North, Alycia Dickinson, and Brandie McKittrick; siblings: Karen Squires of Fort Edward, Robert Dickinson, Jr. and his companion, Jane Burns of Fort Edward, Gary Dickinson and his wife Bonnie of South Glens Falls, Martin Dickinson and his wife Barbara of Hudson Falls, Allen Dickinson and his wife Rose of Schuylerville, Cindy Funderburk and her companion Larry of Greenwich, Kevin Dickinson and his wife Lisa of Greenwich, and Dale Pratt and his companion Christy of Fort Edward; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends: Holly Heard, Harry and Chucky McDonald, LeRoy Caton, Ronnie Pope, Shamous Kelly and Deborah Bacon, Armin Rawlins, Art Smith, Bill Palmer, Dave Fournier, John MaCaulay, Joe Pelkey, Shelia Byrnes, Thom Burk and Geraldine Bushey, Pat Dashnaw; and so many music friends.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Prater officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

Friends are invited to join the family at Queensbury VFW on Luzerne Road following Dave’s services.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to SAIL for all their help, as well as High Peaks Hospice and Nurse April for the wonderful care, and all the family and friends that have supported the family during this difficult time, especially “John the Neighbor.”

In loving memory of Dave, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., 1st Floor, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.