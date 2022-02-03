April 5, 1950—Jan. 31, 2022

SHUSHAN — David Steven Wickenden, 71, of Shushan, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, surrounded by family at his home, after a long illness.

Born April 5, 1950, in Brookline, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jane (Walker) Wickenden of North Bennington, VT.

David attended North Bennington High School and graduated from Mount Anthony High School in 1968. He also studied mechanical drafting and engineering while in school. David was an eminent baseball player at Mount Anthony and was on the team that took the first state championship.

David was employed by Globe Union/Johnson Controls for 18 years, recognized as a leader very early in his career and promoted to supervisor, the youngest supervisor in the history of the company. He then was a salesman for Green Mountain Campers for a period. He then was employed at Mack Molding for 13 years retiring in 2001.

He was a member of the North Bennington Masonic Lodge and a member of the Shaftsbury Fire Department from 1970 to 1988 where he achieved Captain of Engine 65. David was involved in designing the North Shaftsbury Firehouse. He was well respected by the members and was an influence on the younger firemen.

David enjoyed deer hunting and riding his 4-wheeler through the mountains in Sandgate, VT. He was an outdoorsman, he loved camping, the solitude of bird watching, hiking, floating down the Battenkill River, and cross-country skiing. He was a meticulous lawnmower and was lovingly known as the “Lawn Boy” by his neighbors.

He enjoyed bartending and catering events with his wife, Nancy, throughout Eastern New York and Vermont. Together they attended car shows and events representing Hemmings Motor News, selling subscriptions and replica sports cars. They could often be found together showing their muscle car, a 1968 Chevy Camaro. They enjoyed being together and being a team. They loved going on “six-pack” rides on country roads.

David enjoyed family gatherings, playing with his grandchildren, entertaining at home and having barbecues. David had a sweet tooth and loved his sweets. He enjoyed many trips to Wells and Ogunquit, ME.

David is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Nancy Lincoln Wickenden having met her in 1988, married Dec. 31, 1993; his children: Ken (Shannon) Wickenden of Hoosick Falls, Jill (Steve) Burke of Eagle Bridge, Stephanie Kelly of Saratoga and Angie Carvey of Clifton Park; siblings: Adrienne (John) Kozlowski of New Britain, CT, Chris (Judy) Wickenden of Camarillo, CA and Jim (Jerry) Wickenden of Toano, VA; grandchildren: Dylan Wickenden, Sam and Andy Wickenden, Nicole (Josh) Farrara-Mink, Lauren and Natalie Carvey; great-grandchildren: Gideon and Charleigh Mink; and many brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and spouses; along with several nieces and nephews.

Plans for a Celebration of David’s Life will be shared with friends and family.

David’s family wishes to thank Community Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to the Shaftsbury Fire Dept., 166 Buck Hill Road, Shaftsbury VT 05262 or Salem Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865 or Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865, or Shushan Fire Department, PO Box 93, Shushan, NY 12873, or Cambridge Fire Department, PO Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816 or Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.