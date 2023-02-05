1966—2023

David St. Germain passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2023.

He was born in 1966 to Ron and Donna (nee DiFulvio) St. Germain in Plattsburgh, NY.

David’s quick wit and humor was only surpassed by his passion for helping others succeed. A lifelong educator, he was most recently the Principal at Barstow Memorial School in Rutland, VT, where loved being an educator, and tirelessly inspired teachers to challenge new horizons in the classroom. He also chaired the Business Department at North Country Community College, held a chairmanship at The College of St. Joseph, and served as Principal at Whitehall (NY) Central School District after teaching for many years.

David gave endlessly to his community by presiding over the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County and was a passionate Board President of Changing Perspectives.

A lifelong athlete, his zest for activity was genuine and inspirational to others. He was a successful decathlete and pole vaulter at Queensbury High School (NY) —representing them multiple times in regional championships and the Empire State Games. He continued this active lifestyle with an avid passion for cycling, canoeing, fishing, speed skating, and hiking, especially with his favorite furry companions Jack and Milo, and Lisa, his beloved wife, best friend, and inspiration.

A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife Lisa; daughters: Emily of Philadelphia, PA and Caitlyn of Boston, MA; and their mother Erin. His mother, Donna; sister, Keela and brother-in-law, Bob Beavers of Ft. Collins, CO; Lisa’s family: Javaid and Michelle Ahmed from Monroe, CT; and their children: Everett and Sloane. Her daughter, Hanna Sihler and partner Remy Watt from Tacoma, WA; and her youngest son, Ryan Sihler of Rutland, VT.

David’s life reflected the passionate and compassionate way he connected with others. David will be immensely missed by his family, friends and the community he served and cherished.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David’s commitment to students both locally and nationally will live on through the work of Changing Perspectives. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Changing Perspectives whose mission is to educate, empower and inspire students from pre-K through high school to become the change makers for tomorrow and to build a more inclusive, just and equitable society for all students of all abilities. The address for donations is PO Box 710, Montpelier, VT 05601.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.