Dec. 14, 1955 — Aug. 20, 2020
ARGYLE — David Schuyler, 64, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home.
Born Dec. 14, 1955 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Alvin and Marion Schuyler.
He graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School class of 1974.
After graduation David proudly joined the United States Navy and served his country from 1974 to 1994, retiring after 21 years of service.
On Aug. 7, 1976 David married the love of his life Rhonda at the First Baptist Church in Edgewater, Florida.
He was a member of the Durkeetown Baptist Church where his close friend Ken Prater is pastor.
After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he started working for Ames Goldsmith in 1996 retiring in 2015.
David enjoyed cutting wood, cooking, gardening, his pets, spending time with his family especially grandchildren, and spoiling his wife.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rhonda Schuyler of Argyle; his sons, Christopher Schuyler (Amber) of Glens Falls, Jonathan Schuyler (Elizabeth) of Granville and Bryan Schuyler (Andrea) of Fort Edward; sisters, Darlene Hume (James) of Fort Ann, Helen Buchans (Jeff) of Ohio and Shelia Schuyler of Connecticut; brothers, James Schuyler (Cindy) of North Carolina, Paul Schuyler of Florida and Richard Schuyler of New Mexico; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lukas, Chloe and Lucas; aunt, Jeannie Kessler of South Carolina; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At David’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Rev. Ken Prater officiating.
Memorial donations in David’s memory can be made to Purrs and Paws Cat Shelter P.O. Box 4197 Queensbury, NY 12804.
To view David’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
