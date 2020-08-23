Dec. 14, 1955 — Aug. 20, 2020

ARGYLE — David Schuyler, 64, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home.

Born Dec. 14, 1955 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Alvin and Marion Schuyler.

He graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School class of 1974.

After graduation David proudly joined the United States Navy and served his country from 1974 to 1994, retiring after 21 years of service.

On Aug. 7, 1976 David married the love of his life Rhonda at the First Baptist Church in Edgewater, Florida.

He was a member of the Durkeetown Baptist Church where his close friend Ken Prater is pastor.

After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he started working for Ames Goldsmith in 1996 retiring in 2015.

David enjoyed cutting wood, cooking, gardening, his pets, spending time with his family especially grandchildren, and spoiling his wife.