April 23, 1942—July 17, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — David Sayles Behan passed away at his home on Sunday, July 17th, 2022, to be reunited with his loving wife Margie at long last.

Born on April 23, 1942, David was the son of the late Sayles and Anna (Flynn) Behan.

David and Margie were married in 1962 and went on to spend 48 happy years together. Margie passed away in February of 2011, and David missed her every day for the rest of his life.

David worked hard his whole life; on dairy farms and at gas stations in his younger years. He then worked for Union Camp and later retired from the Town of Fort Edward Highway Department.

His passions included adventures with his wife on their motorcycle when they were young, attending stock car races and fishing. He could often be found at a local diner having coffee and chewing the fat with his friends. David was a loving, generous husband and father, friend and neighbor and was always ready and willing to lend a hand to those who needed it.

In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his loving wife Margaret Behan.

He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Brennan and her husband, Charles of Glens Falls; his grandson, Christian Flexon of Hudson Falls; a sister Mary Behan of Hudson Falls; brother Robert Behan of Hudson Falls; brother James Behan of Lake George; his nephew, Jonathan Behan and his wife, Caroline of Queensbury; and great-nephew, Carter Behan of Queensbury.

At David’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward. Memorial donations in David’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.