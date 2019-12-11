Nov. 3, 1952 — Dec. 6, 2019

HARTFORD — David Robert Hall, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Born Nov. 3, 1952, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Brayton) Hall.

David graduated from Hartford High School in 1970. He was a lifelong dairy farmer for his family farm, Hallview Holstein, in Hartford.

His heart was big and his generosity infinite. His hands rough and worn from farming the family acres for a lifetime—hands that rested on our shoulders when we needed them.

He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the NY Giants and NY Yankees. On most Friday nights, he could be found at the T, sitting on his favorite stool and enjoying a cold Bud Light.

On Aug. 23, 2019, David married his soul mate, Elaine Chenier, in Hartford.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Bohlinger.