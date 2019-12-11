Nov. 3, 1952 — Dec. 6, 2019
HARTFORD — David Robert Hall, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Born Nov. 3, 1952, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Brayton) Hall.
David graduated from Hartford High School in 1970. He was a lifelong dairy farmer for his family farm, Hallview Holstein, in Hartford.
His heart was big and his generosity infinite. His hands rough and worn from farming the family acres for a lifetime—hands that rested on our shoulders when we needed them.
He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the NY Giants and NY Yankees. On most Friday nights, he could be found at the T, sitting on his favorite stool and enjoying a cold Bud Light.
On Aug. 23, 2019, David married his soul mate, Elaine Chenier, in Hartford.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Bohlinger.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elaine Hall; his children, Steven Hall and his wife Rose of Salem, Oregon, Darcy Markussen and her husband Erik of Hillsboro, Oregon, Travis Hall of Melrose, NY and Ryan Hall and his girlfriend Steph Donovan of Hartford; his grandchildren, Kaden Hall of Greenwich, Gabby Markussen of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Nino Donovan of Hartford; his sister, Barbara Cutler and her husband Ken of Hartford; his nieces and nephew Becky Campney, Jeff Ward, and Lynn Rath; his cousins; and his wife’s children.
Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A Celebration of David’s Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the family farm.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.
To view David’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
