David "Reb" Kirsch

Aug. 26, 1943 - March 24, 2023

FORT EDWARD — David "Reb" Kirsch, 79 of Fort Edward went to Heaven to be with his grandson and best friend, Christopher Ramsey, on Friday morning, March 24, 2023.

Born on Aug. 26, 1943 in New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late Earl and Edith (Snider) Kirsch.

Reb served his country in the U.S. Army. He married the former Helen Weatherwax on July 18, 1970 and the two resided in Fort Edward since then.

Reb worked for many years at the Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward, retiring in 1993. He then went back to work at ProTrans until 2013.

In his life, family always came first. One of Reb's favorite things to do was to watch his grandchildren's sporting events and he was proud to be the "manager" of his son-in-law's softball team.

He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, cornhole, and fishing. Reb was a dedicated Miami Dolphins fan and loved watching the Adirondack Thunder hockey games.

In addition to his parents and his beloved grandson, Christopher, he is predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Stutts; and his mother and father-in-law, Merton and Marie Weatherwax, Sr.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Helen Kirsch of Fort Edward; two daughters: Trisha Dupuis (Jay) of Hudson Falls, and Shannon Kirsch (Peter Graham) of Fort Edward; his grandchildren: Payten Ramsey (Douglas Dowd), Tristan Dupuis (Mckenna), Kailie Dupuis (Austin Payette), Danielle Perry (Tim), and Peyton Dupuis; his great-grandchildren: Colt and Kinsley Payette and Adalynn Dupuis; his sisters: Kathy Keys and Joan Strong, both of TX; the many loved ones he was more of a father figure to than an uncle and friend; and many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Children's Neuroblastoma Foundation, www.cncfhope.org/donate.

