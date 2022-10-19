Nov. 12, 1959—Oct. 14, 2022
FORT ANN — David R. Harsha, 62, of Fort Ann, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Born on Nov. 12, 1959, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Richard and Odelie (Greeno) Harsha.
David attended Hartford Central School and later married the love of his life, Scarlett Mattison on Feb. 12, 2022, on the Harsha Dairy Farm.
The dairy farm was the biggest passion in David’s life. He would spend hours being up to the early morning tending to the farm. He would be found in the sawmill most of the time and when the season came, he was always excited to harvest the corn. David along with the farm was also good at tinkering and repairing machinery. All David needed was the part and he would take care of the rest. He was able to take an entire engine apart and put it back together. The farm was his heart and soul. Spending time with his wife and family on the farm was where he was the happiest.
David was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Odelie (Greeno) Harsha.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Scarlett (Mattison) Harsha; his daughter, Tara (Andrew) Mercure-McKenzie; his sister, Carolyn (Tom) Jobin; his brothers: Myron (Barbara) Harsha, and Laurence Harsha; his grandchildren: Ian McKenzie, Kaelyn McKenzie, Rorie McKenzie, and Gracyn McKenzie; his nieces, and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY, 12809 with services to follow at the graveside of Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.
Donations may be made in his memory to Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler St., Fort Edward, NY, 12839.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view David’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
