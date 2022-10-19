David R. Harsha

The dairy farm was the biggest passion in David’s life. He would spend hours being up to the early morning tending to the farm. He would be found in the sawmill most of the time and when the season came, he was always excited to harvest the corn. David along with the farm was also good at tinkering and repairing machinery. All David needed was the part and he would take care of the rest. He was able to take an entire engine apart and put it back together. The farm was his heart and soul. Spending time with his wife and family on the farm was where he was the happiest.