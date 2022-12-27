1944—2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — David R. Ettline, 78, of Saratoga Springs, and longtime former resident of Glens Falls, NY, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Mary’s Haven Hospice Home in Saratoga Springs due to cancer.

He was the husband of Marta (Augenti) Ettline.

Mr. Ettline was born in York, PA in January 1944, the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Ettline.

He was a 1966 graduate of Springfield College in Massachusetts with a B.S. in physical education. Upon graduation, he became physical director of the Utica, NY YMCA.

In 1967, duty called and Mr. Ettline entered the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

Upon discharge, he found his longtime home in Glens Falls, NY where he worked as physical director at the YMCA there. It was there that he also met and married his longtime wife, Marta Ettline.

After many years working at the YMCA, Mr. Ettline changed professions and became a successful independent sales representative for the Warnaco Group, specializing in Calvin Klein and American Essentials clothing items.

Mr. Ettline was an avid sports fan and was a lifelong participant in all types of sports. He and his wife enjoyed running, cross-country skiing and other sports throughout their lives.

Besides his wife, survivors include three stepchildren: David Howe of Saratoga Springs, Art Howe of Erie, CO and Judy Howe of Woodford, VA. Additionally, he is survived by two grandchildren: Olivia Howe and Nick Howe of Saratoga Springs; a sister, Kaye Knupp of PA; and two nieces: Joanne Knupp of CA and Julie China of NJ.

A spring interment will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Mary’s Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.