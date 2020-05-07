QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness to announce that David Pettit, formally of the Sweet Road IRA, passed away at the Glens Falls Hospital on May 2, 2020. David recently moved to the McCormack IRA due to medical reasons. He made friends wherever he went. He loved greeting you upon coming into work with a hand shake or a hug. He was always smiling and happy to see you. David enjoyed being outside on his glider, spending time in the community, going to Stewart’s for a drink, finding treasures at garage sales and attending sporting events and dining out with his peers. He liked to look through magazines, watch scary movies and listen to music. David was known for his collection of various items, he loved wearing his favorite leather vest and Doo Rag. He enjoyed spending time with the dogs that were brought to his home to visit. David liked attending his day program and socializing with his peers and staff. He is survived by a brother, Donald who resides in Brooklyn. They would try and get together every year and meet for lunch. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. David was one of nine children born to Melvin and Elizabeth Pettit of Long Beach. David was educated at the Sulfolk State School.