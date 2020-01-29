March 21, 1954 — Jan. 20, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — With love and sadness in heart, we mourn the loss of family patriarch, David Paul Kirkpatrick (Tall-Paul) who passed at home on Jan. 20, 2020 at age 65. Paul, as most knew him, was born in Hicksville, to Elizabeth and John Kirkpatrick. He was the youngest of three, survived by siblings, Jenny Lombard and Bruce Kirkpatrick. At the age of 15, Paul moved to Lake Luzerne, where he attended high school at HLCS.

After joining the Navy at 18 Paul served on nuclear submarine USS Thomas Edison in the Mediterranean during the Vietnam era. Following an honorable discharge, Paul married his high-school sweetheart, Carlene Colson. Paul worked in the oil fields in Texas, but moved to Bakersfield, California where their only son, Dylan was born. Four years later, he was predeceased by Carlene after her battle with cancer. Following her passing, he returned to the Adirondack region where Paul remained rooted. He became a devoted and proud brother of the International Operating Engineers District 106 Local 158 through a 25 year career.

Paul married Deborah Kirkpatrick in 1996 gaining two sons whom he raised and loved, Ron and Nicholas Myers. He was a proud, active member of the VFW Post and was a generous friend throughout his life. As were his wishes, Paul’s remains will returned to the earth quietly, privately and without fanfare – as was his way. In lieu of a formal service, we ask that you carry out his legacy of generosity in his memory. Surviving Paul to celebrate and honor his legacy are his children, Dylan Kirkpatrick, Ron (Chrissy) Myers, and Nicholas (Jolene) Myers; grandchildren, Amelia, Lucy and Ella Myers; as well as a long list of family, friends and those whom have benefited from his kind spirit.

