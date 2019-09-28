{{featured_button_text}}
David Paul Dudley

Sept. 27, 1964 — Sept. 24, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS and BUTLER, Pa. — David Paul Dudley, 54, passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at 5:20 a.m. in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1964 at Glens Falls Hospital.

The son of Russell E. Dudley Sr. and the late Barbara Lynn Dudley and brother of the late Christopher William Mathew Dudley of South Glens Falls.

David always loved nature, history and animals, especially his cat, Vicky and his chickens. He was very talented with his hands as a carpenter and a painter. He enjoyed building for himself and especially others. He also loved Native American history. David loved spending time with his companion, Lynn Delaney in Saratoga and Butler, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include Russell E. Dudley Sr. of Hartford, Debbie Noble and her husband, Dick Noble of Argyle, Russell E. Dudley Jr. and his wife, Kathy Dudley of Kingsbury, and his brother, Brian Dudley of Hartford; also several nieces and nephews including Matt Noble, Crystall Noble, Josh Dudley, Cassie Dudley, Aaron Dudley and Jacklynn Dudley.

The family will have a closed private service with no calling hours.

