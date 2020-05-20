David P. Steininger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 23, 1956 — May 5, 2020

MIAMI — David Steininger, born to Andrew J. Steininger and Frances (Rosney) Steininger, passed suddenly at his home in Florida. He graduated from Averill Park High School in 1975, then went to work for Albany Steel & Iron before moving to Florida. where He worked as a Crane operator for Florida Rigging and Crane for more than 24 years.

David was a good and loyal friend to all that knew him, and would always put their needs before his. He had many interests, but his passion were his 1986 Toyota pick up and motorcycles were obvious to all that knew him.

He was predeceased by his Father Andrew, who passed in 2009. David is survived by his mother Frances Rosney of Troy; his brother Mark of Queensbury and his sister Lisa McLaren of Selkirk.

Memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

