WHITEHALL—David P. Paddock, 66, of Whitehall, NY passed away on Friday September 23, 2022 after his long courageous battle with cancer.

Dave as he is liked to be called by all his friends and family, attended Whitehall School. He then to work at his grandfather’s farm until he found his career at Carris Reels in Rutland, VT. He served 45 years at Carris Reels and leaves behind many wonderful friends and family.

Dave is predeceased by his mother Rita Blanchard of Whitehall, step brother James Kasuba of Poultney VT, and his son Joey Paddock of FL. Left to cherish his memories are his loving fiance Nancy Round of Whitehall; his sons: Nicholas Paddock of Fort Hood, TX, Dillion Paddock of Fort Edward, Jason Paddock of NC, and his daughter Renee Paddock of Lake George; he also leaves behind two sisters: Alta Gaudio of Schenectady and Patty Bristol of Hudson Falls; and a brother Ernest Salhlberg of Dresden.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, and having a get together with his friends in his man-cave. He enjoyed wonderful times with his special friends, James Shattuck of Gansevoort, Howie Osborne of SC, and Ken Currier of Whitehall.

He was also a long-time member of the Sons of the American Legion, BPO Elks both in Whitehall, and the Eagles of Fair Haven VT. Donations may be made in Dave’s name to the Sons of American Legion, Post 83 of Whitehall, NY.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A time of fellowship and refreshments will take place at 4:30 p.m. following calling hours at the American Legion, Main St. in Whitehall.

Whitehall ELKS will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

