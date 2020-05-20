× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 22, 1964 — May 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS — David P. Huntley, 56, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Born on March 22, 1964, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Walter “Cap” and Louise (Bolster) Huntley.

David attended Glens Falls High School and was then a longtime employee of Wheels Automotive and Advanced Auto.

More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his son and granddaughter, and reading a good book.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Lillian and John Huntley and Lillian and Earnest Bolster.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Huntley of Queensbury; his granddaughter, Jocelyn Huntley of Queensbury; his sisters, Robin Truax (Bob) of Argyle and Betty Taylor (Betty Lou) of Wells; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; also, the mother of his son, Tracy VanNess of Queensbury.

There will be no services at this time.

A graveside ceremony will take place at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls at the convenience of the family.