March 22, 1964 — May 14, 2020
GLENS FALLS — David P. Huntley, 56, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Born on March 22, 1964, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Walter “Cap” and Louise (Bolster) Huntley.
David attended Glens Falls High School and was then a longtime employee of Wheels Automotive and Advanced Auto.
More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his son and granddaughter, and reading a good book.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Lillian and John Huntley and Lillian and Earnest Bolster.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Huntley of Queensbury; his granddaughter, Jocelyn Huntley of Queensbury; his sisters, Robin Truax (Bob) of Argyle and Betty Taylor (Betty Lou) of Wells; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; also, the mother of his son, Tracy VanNess of Queensbury.
There will be no services at this time.
A graveside ceremony will take place at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls at the convenience of the family.
In loving memory of David, contributions may be made to Children’s Programs at the Glens Falls Family YMCA, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or carry out a random act of kindness in his honor.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Grandpas make the best guardian angels! Jocelyn will forever watch for you in the stars!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.