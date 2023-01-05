David Myott

Aug. 15, 1947 - Jan. 3, 2023

HARTFORD — David Myott, 75, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife.

Born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Granville he was the son of the late Thomas and Shirley (White) Myott.

In 1966, David enlisted into the United States Navy, working as a supervisor in the print shop on the USS Hornet and was part of the Apollo Recovery Team. In 1989, David married Audrey Bunker.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Audrey; his children: Laura Myott Phelps (Mr. Erik), Michele Myott Morley (Mr. Scott), Stuart Myott; his children: Dean Osterhoudt and Penny Osterhoudt Shultis (Mr. Sean); his sisters: Diane Doner (Barry), Denise Dashnaw, Deirdre Patton (William).

At David's request there will be no calling hours. Service will be private and at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Memorial donations in David's memory can be made to Open Door Soup Kitchen, 47 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

