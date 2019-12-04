{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 28, 1947 — Dec. 2, 2019

SCHUYLERVILLE — David Mitchell, 72, a former resident of Schuylerville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington, Vermont where he had resided for the past 13 years.

Born Nov. 28, 1947 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Bernard and Betty Hindle Mitchell Sr.

David was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and served with the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970. He was employed for several years as a lineman for AT&T. He was a kind, giving, gentle and soft spirited man. He enjoyed music and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard Mitchell Jr. and John Mitchell.

Survivors include his sisters, Christine Moore of Claverack and Barbara Mitchell of Mechanicville; his brother, Robert Mitchell of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Vermont Veteran’s Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments