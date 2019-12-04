Nov. 28, 1947 — Dec. 2, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — David Mitchell, 72, a former resident of Schuylerville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran’s Home in Bennington, Vermont where he had resided for the past 13 years.
Born Nov. 28, 1947 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Bernard and Betty Hindle Mitchell Sr.
David was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and served with the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970. He was employed for several years as a lineman for AT&T. He was a kind, giving, gentle and soft spirited man. He enjoyed music and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard Mitchell Jr. and John Mitchell.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his sisters, Christine Moore of Claverack and Barbara Mitchell of Mechanicville; his brother, Robert Mitchell of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the Vermont Veteran’s Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.