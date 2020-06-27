David Michael Coon

Dave graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1982. His early vocation was as a well-respected chef in the area. But he preferred cooking for family and friends…and had a gift of being able to open up what seemed to be bare fridge and cupboards only to making an amazing meal. Some of his greatest joys were his children, casting out a fishing pole at any body of water big or small, hunting and spending time with family. He played on the Green Jackets football team, enjoyed time with family and was part of Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2014 he moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area where he was member of Calvary Christian Church where his faith grew and he got deeply involved in serving at the church, Men’s ministry and received the Shining Star Award in the youth mentoring program. He also enjoyed being part of the Arizona Gold Prospecting club. His favorite career was as plant manager at Madison County School District where he was known and loved by co-workers and students. In 2018, he moved back to this area. He worked at Open Door Mission and continued to serve as a volunteer even after his illness required him to leave his employment. He loved his farm out in Granville and enjoyed his dogs and animals immensely. Dave called New Hope Community Church in Queensbury his church family.