May 7, 1964 — June 25, 2020
GRANVILLE — David Michael Coon, 56, passed on to his eternal home on June 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1964 in Michigan. He was son of the late Owney B. and Lorenza (Taitano) Coon. He will be remembered as a man of great faith and his love for family, youth and serving others.
Dave graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1982. His early vocation was as a well-respected chef in the area. But he preferred cooking for family and friends…and had a gift of being able to open up what seemed to be bare fridge and cupboards only to making an amazing meal. Some of his greatest joys were his children, casting out a fishing pole at any body of water big or small, hunting and spending time with family. He played on the Green Jackets football team, enjoyed time with family and was part of Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2014 he moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area where he was member of Calvary Christian Church where his faith grew and he got deeply involved in serving at the church, Men’s ministry and received the Shining Star Award in the youth mentoring program. He also enjoyed being part of the Arizona Gold Prospecting club. His favorite career was as plant manager at Madison County School District where he was known and loved by co-workers and students. In 2018, he moved back to this area. He worked at Open Door Mission and continued to serve as a volunteer even after his illness required him to leave his employment. He loved his farm out in Granville and enjoyed his dogs and animals immensely. Dave called New Hope Community Church in Queensbury his church family.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kristie Ann (Ronan) Coon; his daughter, Natalie (Conor) Drody of Stony Creek; his son, Michael Coon of Medora, North Dakota; and their mother Janet (David) Ayers of Lake Luzerne; and siblings: Carolyn (Gary) Londrigan, Cheryl Rummans; Sandra (Greg) Daigle; Anne (James) Anthis; Daniel Coon; Adam (Melissa) Coon. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts that he cherished very much.
Calling hours will be held at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road Queensbury, on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of David at The Open Door Mission.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.