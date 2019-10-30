May 11, 1965 — Oct. 24, 2019
GLENS FALLS — David Meade, 54, known to many as Dave, passed in peace on Oct. 24, 2019.
He was born on May 11, 1965, to David and Barbara Meade in Tupper Lake.
David was blessed with seven brothers and sisters, Pamela Root (Dan), Rebecca Meade, Joy Stockwell, Mike Meade, Lisa Meade, Jim Meade and Andrea LaMere (Ted). He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews; six great nieces and nephews; and his godson, Kyle Vachon.
He graduated from Tupper Lake High School in 1983. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country from 1983-87. He continued his service in the reserves from 1987-89.
David will be remembered for his profound love for his family. He especially loved the quality weekends spent with his family at camp. David had a work ethic like no other. He took pride in everything, from his meticulous lawn care to the way he managed all of his projects at work. You always knew where you stood with David. He was very kind and generous to those who knew him. David enjoyed fishing, making his famous spaghetti sauce, growing roses, having a few drinks with his friends and hanging out in his man cave.
David was a very giving person. He would even give you the shirt off of his back, because he always had the exact same shirt on underneath.
David was predeceased by his Mother and Father; two nephews, Brad and Jacob; and his lifelong best friend, Kevin Monette.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Services will be held immediately at 2 p.m. with full military honors.
Graveside services will be held at Holy Name Cemetery in Tupper Lake, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m., followed by a gathering at the VFW.
Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.
