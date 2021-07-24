Sept. 27, 1971—July 21, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — David M. Tubbs, 49, of Potash Road, passed away, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home from natural causes.

Born on September 27, 1971 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Paula (McFarlane) Tubbs and the late Michael D. Tubbs. He was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School.

David was employed for over 24 years by the Town of Lake Luzerne Highway Department. He had also worked as a wrangler at various dude ranches over the years.

He loved horses and had competed in bull riding and bareback riding in various rodeos. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and the outdoors.

He is predeceased by his father, Michael Tubbs.

Survivors include his mother, Paula Tubbs of Lake Luzerne; his daughter, Kelsey Lyn “Lucy” Tubbs of Warrensburg; a brother, Christopher Tubbs of Lake Luzerne; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In keeping with David’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne

