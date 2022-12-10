April 21, 1963—Nov. 25, 2022

KINGSTON — David M. Redpath, 59, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Born in NYC on Apr. 21, 1963 to David K. and the late Kathleen (McVeigh) Redpath.

David grew up in Briarcliff Manor, NY and graduated from Ossining H.S. where he participated in track and cross country.

Through his high school radio station, he developed a passion for broadcasting. After high school he became an on-air radio personality, first being hired by Bruce Morrow and advancing through ever-larger radio markets from local suburban markets of NYC including K104 Poughkeepsie, FLY 92 Albany, Kiss 98.5 Buffalo as “Willie B. Goode,” to Philadelphia’s Q102 and CBS’s WOGL, where he was known as “Joe Mama.”

After his radio career, he moved to Lake George, NY, where he was an active member with the Knights of Columbus, a member of Hudson Headwater’s Patient Advisory Committee and lector at Sacred Heart Church where he also volunteered in the parish funeral ministry.

David had an abiding interest in photography and aviation. He enjoyed travel through the U.S., Europe, and Asia with his family.

He was the devoted father of David Nicholas and Vincent Joseph of PA, whom he cherished and enjoyed walking them to and from school in their primary years. Brother of Karen (Jason) Caravaglia and uncle to Ryan, Gina and Justin of VA. He was beloved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with David’s family prior to the Mass at 10 a.m.

Those wishing to remember David in a special way may send a contribution to North Country Ministry, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, 9 Carey Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

To leave a special message for the family, view his video tribute, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.