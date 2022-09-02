Jan. 16, 1953—Aug. 30, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David M. Lemery, 69, of South Glens Falls passed away on Aug. 30, 2022.

Born on Jan. 16, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George H. and Jeanine (Thompson) Lemery.

David graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1971. During his four years there he participated in swimming, track and field, and football.

He spent his working years at Finch Pruyn and Company, retiring after 30 years of service.

During retirement, he began his own business, Primary Controls, which he ran for several years. On Aug. 9, 1994, he married Vanessa White, and they enjoyed 28 years of marriage.

David enjoyed spending time with his family, music, and sports — especially hockey. He also had several hobbies, including electronics, bike riding, woodworking, birdwatching and most recently, nature photography. He had a multitude of interests and was always learning something new. During their marriage they spent many years remodeling their home.

He was predeceased by his father, George, who died in 2021, his mother, Jeannine who died in 1991, and his infant brother, Phillip.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vanessa of South Glens Falls; his five children: David Lemery and his wife, Jes of Washington DC, Christopher Lemery of Clifton Park, Katherine Hicks and her husband, Nathan of Duanesburg, Hailey and Emily Lemery of South Glens Falls; three grandchildren: Jacob, Connor, and Nolan Hicks of Duanesburg; his brother, Paul Lemery and his wife, Linda, of FL; his sisters: Janice Thoreson of IN and Donna Bramer and her husband, Lloyd of SC; sister-in-law, Tonia Ray and her husband, Bill of South Glens Falls; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends, John and Marianne Cox.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will follow at South Side Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Donations in David’s memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, 4 Liberty Ave., Ste. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1223.

