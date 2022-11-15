May 26, 1935—Nov. 12, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — David M. Jenks, 87, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022. David was born May 26, 1935, in Ticonderoga, NY, the son of the late Milton and Marjorie (Letson) Jenks. He was also predeceased by his son Mark and his first wife, Joan (Welch) Jenks.

David grew up in Schroon Lake and graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1954 and went to work with his father at Jenks Home Gas for many years. He was water superintendent for the Schroon Lake Water District for years and then became the wastewater treatment plant operator for the new Schroon Lake Sewer District from which he retired in 1998.

David was a school bus driver for Schroon Lake Central School. He was a fire commissioner for the Schroon Lake Fire District. He was a member of the NYS Forest Owners Association for many years, the Wooden Canoe Heritage Association, and the Schroon Lake Historical Society.

David and his family owned the first snowmobiles in the area and organized group rides for the snowmobile club for many years. He was a collector of antique Bombardier snowmobiles and a member of the Antique Snowmobile Club of America. He was a charter member of the Schroon North Hudson Snowmobile Club and a Member of ARTEC Snowmobile Club.

He enjoyed traveling, working in the woods, hiking, fixing things and time with his family. He enjoyed being outside and loved to go snowmobiling and make maple syrup.

He is survived by his loving wife Jane (Orendorf) Jenks; his son, William (Theresa) Jenks; grandson, Ryan (Crystal) Jenks; stepsons: Michael, Andrew (Tracy), and Ben Stowell; and stepdaughter, Marie Stowell (Mark) Noeth; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY. Interment will follow in the Severance Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Schroon Lake Fire Department or the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad.