Aug. 24, 1938—May 5, 2023

WHITEHALL — David M. Cassidy, 84, of Whitehall passed away on Friday May 5, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 24, 1938, son of William A. and Ella (Taggart) Cassidy.

David was a longtime Whitehall Central School employee. David enjoyed refurbishing antique radios and spending time with his family.

David was predeceased by his infant son, Micheal, his wife, Francele, and his daughter, Carla Ross. David is survived by sons: Brian, Mark (Cindy), Kevin; and his daughter, Kristin (Danny); as well as his son-in-law, Doyle Ross. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Doyle Ross, Micheal Sheldrick, Aaron Cassidy, Karen Cassidy, Kristopher Cassidy, Andrew Cassidy and David Cassidy.

The family would like to thank Patty Guilder for the care she provided for David.

Per David’s wishes burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

David’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.