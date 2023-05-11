Aug. 24, 1938—May 5, 2023
WHITEHALL — David M. Cassidy, 84, of Whitehall passed away on Friday May 5, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 24, 1938, son of William A. and Ella (Taggart) Cassidy.
David was a longtime Whitehall Central School employee. David enjoyed refurbishing antique radios and spending time with his family.
David was predeceased by his infant son, Micheal, his wife, Francele, and his daughter, Carla Ross. David is survived by sons: Brian, Mark (Cindy), Kevin; and his daughter, Kristin (Danny); as well as his son-in-law, Doyle Ross. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Doyle Ross, Micheal Sheldrick, Aaron Cassidy, Karen Cassidy, Kristopher Cassidy, Andrew Cassidy and David Cassidy.
The family would like to thank Patty Guilder for the care she provided for David.
Per David’s wishes burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
David’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.