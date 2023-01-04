Nov. 13, 1958—Dec. 23, 2022

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH — David Loring Putnam, 64, of Eastside Road, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Laconia Genesis Rehabilitation Center. David was born on Nov. 13, 1958, in Nashua, NH, the son of Donald D. Putnam and Pearline (Quimby) Burgess.

He was a 1976 graduate of Hollis Area High School, Hollis, NH and lived in Brookline, NH for many years, until moving to the Glens Falls, NY area and then back to NH.

Until retirement, most of his jobs involved running and working on heavy equipment. David especially cherished the years he spent as a volunteer with the Brookline, NH Fire Department and many members became lifelong friends.

He enjoyed collecting classic cars, attending rock concerts, flea markets, fishing and spending time with his family.

David is survived by his sister, Donna Tamulonis; brother-in-law, Joe Tamulonis of Vinalhaven, ME; former wife and dear friend, Susan Harrington of Argyle, NY; uncle Loring Quimby of Brookline, NH; aunt Sigrun Johanson of Peterborough, NH; stepbrother, Ralmond Burgess of Antrim, NH; three nieces; one nephew; and several cousins. David is predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Harold F. Burgess.

There will be a private Graveside Service in the spring, at the Pine Grove Cemetery, in Brookline, NH.

David was an avid cat lover who cared for countless feline family members throughout his lifetime and would provide a loving home for any cat in need. In honor of David’s dedication to his feline companions, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue of Littleton, NH. Please send checks to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561 or visit http://www.secondchancear.org/home/donate for other ways to give. Donations may also be made to the Brookline Fire Department, PO Box 174, Brookline, NH 03033.

