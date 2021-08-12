May 11, 1952—Aug. 9, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS — David Lawrence O’Hara (aka David C. Mayotte) died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 69. Born in Glens Falls, NY to Lawrence Edward O’Hara and Doris Elizabeth (Mingo) O’Hara on May 11, 1952.
David graduated from Glens Falls High in 1970. He then earned an associate degree from Paul Smith’s College. Married to Paula Willette (of Saranac Lake) for several years, he lived in Onondaga County, NY. He is survived by his mother; brother, Kevin R.; sister, Colleen J.; two children; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
David will be interred at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury, NY.
