April 29, 1935 — April 29, 2020

VENICE, FL and CORINTH, NY — David L. White, 85, of Venice, Florida and Corinth, New York, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at Bayshore Gardens in Venice, after celebrating his 85th birthday with his family earlier in the day.

Born on April 29, 1935 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Cecil and Beatrice (Baker) White.

Dave graduated from Corinth High School in 1952 and from Syracuse University in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1957, serving in Oklahoma in Artillery School, and then as a reserve at Camp Drum and a reserve officer at Fort Dix, until his honorable discharge as First Lieutenant.

Following his service in the Army, Dave worked with his parents at Arthur White and Sons, Inc. in Corinth. Dave took ownership of Arthur White and Son in 1980. He continued to operate the Arthur White and Son True Value Hardware Store until his retirement in 1997. The business is currently owned and operated by Dave’s nephew and wife, David and Adrienne Milligan of Corinth.