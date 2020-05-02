April 29, 1935 — April 29, 2020
VENICE, FL and CORINTH, NY — David L. White, 85, of Venice, Florida and Corinth, New York, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020, at Bayshore Gardens in Venice, after celebrating his 85th birthday with his family earlier in the day.
Born on April 29, 1935 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Cecil and Beatrice (Baker) White.
Dave graduated from Corinth High School in 1952 and from Syracuse University in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1957, serving in Oklahoma in Artillery School, and then as a reserve at Camp Drum and a reserve officer at Fort Dix, until his honorable discharge as First Lieutenant.
Following his service in the Army, Dave worked with his parents at Arthur White and Sons, Inc. in Corinth. Dave took ownership of Arthur White and Son in 1980. He continued to operate the Arthur White and Son True Value Hardware Store until his retirement in 1997. The business is currently owned and operated by Dave’s nephew and wife, David and Adrienne Milligan of Corinth.
He was a long-standing member of the Corinth Rotary Club and the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, where he also served as an assistant Sunday School director for several years. During his youth, he was a member of the Corinth Junior Grange and the Boy Scouts.
Dave spent many years traveling to Venice, Florida, to visit his parents, and in 2002 became a permanent resident, spending the summer months back in Corinth.
He enjoyed attending family functions, harness racing, playing cards, exercising and going for walks.
Survivors include one sister, Vera Milligan (Gerald) of Venice, Florida; three nieces, Christie Delacey (Bill) of Hampton, Virginia, Connie Niles (Michael) of Queensbury, and Carol Muller of Venice, Florida; three nephews, David Milligan (Adrienne) of Corinth, Donald Milligan of Venice, Florida and Dean Milligan of Venice, Florida; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Corinth Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church of Corinth or the Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
