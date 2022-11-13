April 23, 1952—Nov. 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David L. Smith, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born April 23, 1952, in Glens Falls he was the son of Marilyn A. (Potter) and the late Paul E. Smith.

He graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1970. David continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College.

On April 13, 2002, David married the love of his life, Denise Harrington in Niagara Falls.

David was a stone mason in his younger years for 35 years, traveling as far as Arizona and Florida for various jobs. Later in life he worked for AAA as a dispatcher for many years.

He enjoyed restoring classic cars, going to every Adirondack car show, going to Carlisle, PA for Ford Nationals, boating, camping, fishing, water skiing, campfires, and spending time with his friends and family.

In addition to his father, David was predeceased by his daughter, Hilary Marsh.

David was a loving husband and father to a blended family, left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Denise Smith; mother, Marilyn Smith; children: Jeremy Smith (Kayla), Kendra Smith, Desirae Sauter (Mike), Ryan Randle (Ashley), Brittany Mosher (Collin), Rayna Mumblo (Josh), and Tyler Randle; siblings: Doug Smith (Carol), and Darlene Luciano (Tom); along with many grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in David’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To view David’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.