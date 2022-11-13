April 23, 1952—Nov. 8, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David L. Smith, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Born April 23, 1952, in Glens Falls he was the son of Marilyn A. (Potter) and the late Paul E. Smith.
He graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1970. David continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College.
On April 13, 2002, David married the love of his life, Denise Harrington in Niagara Falls.
David was a stone mason in his younger years for 35 years, traveling as far as Arizona and Florida for various jobs. Later in life he worked for AAA as a dispatcher for many years.
He enjoyed restoring classic cars, going to every Adirondack car show, going to Carlisle, PA for Ford Nationals, boating, camping, fishing, water skiing, campfires, and spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his father, David was predeceased by his daughter, Hilary Marsh.
David was a loving husband and father to a blended family, left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Denise Smith; mother, Marilyn Smith; children: Jeremy Smith (Kayla), Kendra Smith, Desirae Sauter (Mike), Ryan Randle (Ashley), Brittany Mosher (Collin), Rayna Mumblo (Josh), and Tyler Randle; siblings: Doug Smith (Carol), and Darlene Luciano (Tom); along with many grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in David’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
To view David’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.