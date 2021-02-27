May 9, 1947—Feb. 25, 2021

GLENS FALLS—David L. Simons Sr., 73, of Byrne Ave., passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Born May 9, 1947 in Torrington, CT, he was the son of Leland and Virginia (Niles) Simons.

He graduated from Gilbert High School, Hartford Tech, and Prince Tech.

In 1966 David joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1969.

David married Carol Lehman on August 17, 1971.

David was the owner of Gentleman Johnny’s Motel in Lake George for 25 years. He was also a Lake George bus driver for 14 years, was the Treasurer of the Tri County Teachers, and worked with his son at Simons Heating and Cooling.

Some of David’s enjoyments in life included bowling with his son David and playing on the floor with his grandchildren building train sets.

David was predeceased by his parents Leland and Virginia (Niels) Simons.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Carol Simons of Glens Falls; son, David (Vanessa) Simons, Jr. of Queensbury; grandchildren: Antonia, Vincenzo, Dominic, and Lorenzo; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.