Feb. 12, 1938—Sept. 19, 2022

QUEENSBURY — David L. Cutter, 84, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, following a long illness.

Born Feb. 12, 1938, in Bolton, Vermont he was the son of David V. and Elsie (Sylvester) Cutter.

David graduated Waterbury High School in 1957. He worked as a machine operator for the town of Queensbury for many years before retirement, and proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was married to his loving wife, Darlene (Bosley) Cutter, and they enjoyed 51 years together before her passing in 2018.

He was an avid collector who enjoyed spending time with family, going for rides, morning coffee with friends, watching NASCAR, admiring Cadillac cars, playing cards, bird watching, and puttering in his garage.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his wife Darlene; sister Patricia; and brothers, John, Bernard, and Vincent.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Florence (Chuck) Bennett, Rebecca (Jim) Woodcock, Jim (Janet) Bosley, Cindy Cutter Perry, Cathy Steele, Terry Cutter, Michael (Tam) Cutter, David, Patty (Travis) Wilson, and daughter-in-law Sheri Cutter; grandchildren: Jenessah, Jillian, Allyson, Nate (Jean Marie), Cherique (Asi), Brooke, Kaelyn, Jessica, Josh, Doug, Katie, Lara, Amber, Christina, Becky (Glenn), Tiffany, Savannah, Mercedes, Gina, and Linda; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Connie Stevenson and Roberta Ellsworth; brothers: George Cutter and Albert Cutter; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

A short reception will take place following the burial at West Glens Falls Fire Department, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to longtime neighbors and friends, Joe and Sandy Rivers and the Tower 6 nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion of their father.

In loving memory of David, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.