May 15, 1947—Nov. 20, 2021

FORT ANN — David Kipp, Jr., 74, of Fort Ann, passed away peacefully with his children, David and Wendy, and brother, Ron, by his side on November 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born May 15, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was a son of the late David Walton Kipp, Sr. and the late Janice Thomas Audette.

Dave was a graduate of Fort Edward High School.

In 1964, Dave joined the Navy and proudly served in Mountain View, CA and Midway Island. He was honorably discharged in May 1968. When Dave came home, he worked many jobs but found his passion in contracting. He owned B.D. Construction where he did it all from the house drawing and blueprint to the actual build. You could say he was a “Dave of all Trades.”

Dave’s interest included Harleys, hot rods, hunting and in more recent years, sitting at the pond near his home. Other than his house companion, Bear, his cat, Dave’s philosophy was, “I ain’t moving out and you ain’t moving in.”

In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his stepdad, Robert Audette and his son, Daniel LaPointe.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Wendy Hurlburt and her husband, Cory, David Kipp and his wife, Lorrie and Tonya Dufour and her husband, Ron. He was a grandfather to: Brianna, Whitney, Kayla, Tyler, Kylee and Payton. He is also survived by his brothers: Ron, Robin and Bobby Audette; as well as several nieces, nephews; and special friends.

Friends may call, Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. A service with military honors will follow at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dave may be sent to an SPCA of one’s choice or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

