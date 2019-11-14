Nov. 11, 1931 — Nov. 13, 2019
ARGYLE — David Keys Bain Jr., 88, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side.
Born on Nov. 11, 1931 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late David Bain Sr. and Mabel (Pendergrass) Bain.
David graduated from Argyle Central School class of 1950.
On June 11, 1955, David married Loanne Chapman at the Hartford Methodist Church.
He was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, where he was a trustee, elder and part of the pastoral selection committee. David also was a member of the Tri-County Holstein Club and the Prospect Hill Cemetery board.
David was a dairy farmer his whole life and was the owner and operator of the Bainridge Holstein Farm with his brother Richard.
He enjoyed farming, watching birds, watching his children and grandkids play sports, tractor pulls, cow shows, going out to eat, Dirty John’s hot dogs and spending the holidays with his family.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Janice Bain; and brother-in-law, Stanley Ovitt.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 64 years, Loanne; his children, Nancy Holck (David), Linda Becker (David) and James Bain (Renee); grandchildren, Jennifer Nims (Adam), David White (Kelsey), Daniel Holck, Kevin Holck, Nicholas Becker and Christopher Becker; great-grandchildren, Alondra, Karlee and Victoria Nims and Lucas and Lincoln White; sister, Mary Ann Ovitt; brother, Richard Bain (Mary Ellen); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the boys on the farm.
Friends may call 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle.
A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the church.
Graveside services will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.
Memorial donations in David’s memory can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church trustee fund, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To view David’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
