David Joseph “D.J.” Gorrie

He received his security guard training certificate in 2017. He had since been employed by Great Escape Theme Park and Lodge and the Cool Insuring Arena as a security guard. David enjoyed his jobs and worked with wonderful team members. From Great Escape he received several certificates of appreciation and gratitude and the Security Guard of the Month Award and Lead of the Year in 2019.

David was predeceased by his grandfather, William Gorrie; his grandmother, Harriet Gorrie; his uncle, Billy Gorrie and his aunt, Theresa Ryther.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Anne E. McKinney and David A. Gorrie; his grandmother, Joan McKinney; his grandfather, Dave McKinney; his aunts and uncles, Steve and Maureen McKinney, Brian and Shelly McKinney, Rich and Karen (McKinney) Lancette, Mary and Bill Weseman, Peter and Mary Gorrie, Debbie Gorrie/Michael Seabury, Annie Gorrie (Al Bardin) and Amber and Brian Imotichey; many fun-loving cousins; and friends and co-workers, who meant so much to him.

Because of the current health care crisis, calling hours and a funeral Mass at St. Michael’s The Archangel Church will be private. There will be a celebration of David’s life at a later date, when it is safe for all his family and friends to gather.