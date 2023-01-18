Sept. 17, 1959 – Jan. 14, 2023

David John Stewart surrounded by his loving fiance, son and brothers passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2023.

Born in San Diego, CA, the eldest son of Alfred Edward, Jr. and Marion Eva Stewart from Argyle, NY.

He graduated from Argyle Central School in 1977 and joined the Navy. He loved his job and work family at Lincoln Properties. He was a passionate fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and Kansas Jayhawks and spent many afternoons enjoying a cold beverage and watching his favorite teams.

“Back in his day” he was an avid softball player and team captain for 21 years. During his younger years, he boxed in the Navy, played rugby, soccer and bowled. He remained very active throughout his life playing golf and proudly securing an Albatross on Hole #4 at Airway Meadows Golf Course.

He loved to hunt on French Mountain with his brother and in Cooperstown with his close friend and niece.

His generosity and kindness are best exemplified by his love for gardening and then canning delicious pickles, jam and salsa in order to make Christmas gift baskets with his “buddy” for friends and family and a “BIG MESS” in his wake for his beloved Meredith.

He was passionate about politics and current events. David was a fervent reader and spent many enjoyable vacations on the ocean devouring his books with Meredith by his side and being surrounded by friends and family, serving them as “sanitation.”

He is predeceased by his mother, Marion Eva Stewart, brother, Douglas Brian Stewart and brother-in-law, Michael A. Harris.

He is survived by his father, Alfred Stewart; fiance, Meredith Hartman; son, David John Stewart II; daughter, Kristin Ferone; sister, Mary Kate Harris; brothers: Daniel Glen Stewart (Cathleen McQueeny), Donald Keith Stewart (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Cheryl Stewart; nieces and nephews: Jason, Jenna and Jonathan, Katie and Eva, Katie and Shaylene, Suzie, Mike and Sarah; as well as his extended family being honorary uncle-godfather to the Champagne/Baxter children.

David always did things his way. He lived life like he was dying and explicitly noted he did not want any traditional or conventional services, therefore there will be a Celebration of Life at Humbuggs Bar & Grill, 569 Gansevoort Road, Fort Edward, NY on Friday. Jan. 20, 2023 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Argyle Central School Stewart Memorial Scholarship Fund, 5023 NY-40, Argyle NY 12809.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie, NY. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.